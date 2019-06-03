Triunfo de Andy Ruiz fue celebrado por grandes boxeadores

Posted on

Foto: AFP

Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez entre otros se congratulan con el triunfo del mexicano

Redacción

México.- El triunfo histórico de Andy Ruiz Jr. trascendió en muchos aspectos, ya que además de ser el primer mexicano en obtener el campeonato en la categoría de Pesos Pesados, rompió con el estereotipo del físico.

El boxeador mexicano, ha recibido elogios de todos lados, pues algunos de los deportistas más importantes como lo es Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor o Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, se ‘rindieron’ ante él y es que no es para menos, pues el KO que le impuso a Anthony Joshua fue admirable.

Este sábado Andy Ruiz se subió al ring con una única meta, ganar a como diera lugar. El imponente Anthony Joshua ya había tenido la oportunidad de medirse ante otros boxeadores previo al mexicano pero ‘le huyeron’.  El neoyorquino Jarell Miller falló en las pruebas antidopaje, el cubano Luis Ortiz no aceptó el reto; Ruiz a un mes de la pelea, aceptó y todos sabemos el resultado.

“Crean en mí aunque vean que estoy gordito”, comentó Andy Ruiz ante miles de personas que lo veían fijamente sobre del ring, materializando un sueño y que muchos no tenían esperanza de que se fuera a lograr.

Después de mandar a la lona 4 veces al británico Anthony Joshua, el árbitro paró la pelea se tuvo KO técnico y los festejos comenzaron pero no sólo en el Madison Square Garden, sino que en todo México y distintas partes del mundo, pues desde el ‘Pacman’ hasta ‘The Notorius’, felicitaron a este hombre.

Son muchas las felicitaciones que recibió Andy Ruiz tras este combate histórico; hizo lo que otros no se atrevieron, peleó hasta el último momento por salir con la mano en alto y lo consiguió.

RC

Publicidad

Noticiero Correo Al Punto

Encuestas

Publicidad

Publicidad