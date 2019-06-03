Triunfo de Andy Ruiz fue celebrado por grandes boxeadores

Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez entre otros se congratulan con el triunfo del mexicano

Redacción

México.- El triunfo histórico de Andy Ruiz Jr. trascendió en muchos aspectos, ya que además de ser el primer mexicano en obtener el campeonato en la categoría de Pesos Pesados, rompió con el estereotipo del físico.

El boxeador mexicano, ha recibido elogios de todos lados, pues algunos de los deportistas más importantes como lo es Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor o Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, se ‘rindieron’ ante él y es que no es para menos, pues el KO que le impuso a Anthony Joshua fue admirable.

Este sábado Andy Ruiz se subió al ring con una única meta, ganar a como diera lugar. El imponente Anthony Joshua ya había tenido la oportunidad de medirse ante otros boxeadores previo al mexicano pero ‘le huyeron’. El neoyorquino Jarell Miller falló en las pruebas antidopaje, el cubano Luis Ortiz no aceptó el reto; Ruiz a un mes de la pelea, aceptó y todos sabemos el resultado.

“Crean en mí aunque vean que estoy gordito”, comentó Andy Ruiz ante miles de personas que lo veían fijamente sobre del ring, materializando un sueño y que muchos no tenían esperanza de que se fuera a lograr.

Después de mandar a la lona 4 veces al británico Anthony Joshua, el árbitro paró la pelea se tuvo KO técnico y los festejos comenzaron pero no sólo en el Madison Square Garden, sino que en todo México y distintas partes del mundo, pues desde el ‘Pacman’ hasta ‘The Notorius’, felicitaron a este hombre.

Son muchas las felicitaciones que recibió Andy Ruiz tras este combate histórico; hizo lo que otros no se atrevieron, peleó hasta el último momento por salir con la mano en alto y lo consiguió.

I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin.

They come up off the floor like something out of thriller.

It is never over until it’s over with the Mexicans.

God bless them.

Congrats Andy Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/8Vquwjny6z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

We have our back and Forth’s but @anthonyfjoshua changed his stars through life. heavyweight boxing, these things happen, rest up, recover, regroup and come again 👊🏼 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 2, 2019

WOW! Andy Ruiz just shocked the world! That was one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) June 2, 2019

Viva Mexicooooo 🇲🇽 felicidades Andy me da muchísimo gusto ver a alguien con determinación triunfar 👏🏻👊🏻 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 2, 2019

Humble in victory and gracious in defeat @anthonyfjoshua 👌🏼 This moment is yours AndyRuiz and the course of history takes a turn just like that. The heavyweight division is alive and well! Congrats again @Andy_destroyer1 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/8ynP6gHHKb — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) June 2, 2019

I had a funny feeling all week about this fight. HUGE congrats and respect to Andy Ruiz, the new (and first ever Mexican) World Heavyweight Champ. Watched some of Andy’s training this week – dude’s got fast hands and hits f*cking hard. AJ will no doubt come back better. #andnew — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 2, 2019

keep up your training regimen @momofuku Andy Ruiz Jr!! Food is on me. Congrats Champ. pic.twitter.com/H9Po6t09ja — Dave Chang (@davidchang) June 2, 2019

Congrats to Andy Ruiz. First ever Mexican Heavyweight Champion!!! — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) June 2, 2019

