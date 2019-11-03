Tiburón blanco da tremendo susto a buzo

El hombre se encontraba grabando la profundidad del océano cuando sin percatarse se le acercó un tiburón blanco que parece haberse acercado por curiosidad
Redacción
Rusia.- Un buzo fue sorprendido por un tiburón mientras exploraba las profundidades del océano.
El hecho fue registrado en algún lugar de Rusia en donde el buzo captó en video su aterrador encuentro con un tiburón blanco.
En el video se puede observar al hombre grabando el extenso océano sin percatarse que el tiburón se acerca por un extremo, de repente, es sorprendido por el animal que parece haberse acercado por curiosidad.
De inmediato el buzo parece dar un grito de sorpresa bajo el agua mientras el tiburón procede a inspeccionar al hombre sin mostrar interés por atacarlo.
Este hombre compartió el siniestro encuentro en su cuenta de Instagram mientras desea a sus seguidores un ‘Feliz Halloween’.
😱 Happy Halloween From The Bottom of The Sea! 🦈 🎃 Video courtesy of @gopro FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a diver finds humans face-to-face with one of the most feared creatures in the planet! When you are in the water, visibility is rarely such that you can see that far. That allowed the shark to ambush this diver! Thankfully, despite this being terrifying for us humans, the shark was not interested in attacking him. The body language of the shark was that of curiosity, bumping and investigating the unfamiliar thing, rather than attacking a perceived prey. Still, even with that knowledge, looking down into the depths and seeing a Great White is definitely unnerving! Happy Halloween!