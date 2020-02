OMS en alerta por coronavirus fuera de China

View this post on Instagram

There is good in the world! A 9 year old boy with dwarfism named Quaden was being mercilessly bullied at school. After a particularly horrible day, Quaden was in hysterics. His mother taped him crying, saying he wanted a knife to kill himself, and put it on the internet to show people the effects of bullying. This story struck a nerve with me. So I started a GoFundMe to fly Quaden and his mother to America and send them to Disneyland. I set the goal at 10k, as of now we have 18.5k raised! I love all of you. Quaden loves you. We stood up to bullying! Any money leftover after he goes to Disney will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities. Thank you so much for your generosity and showing a child there is love in the world. #EndBullying Here is the link to the GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-send-a-wonderful-kid-to-disneyland