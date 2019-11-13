Ella es la primera chef mexicana en conseguir una estrella Michelin

A lo largo de su carrera ha trabajado en reconocidos restaurantes como Pujol, Noma, Ryugin, Mugaritz y Central de Lima; destacó al restaurante ‘Gucci Osteria’, de Massimo Bottura
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- La joven chef Karime López se convirtió hoy en la primera mexicana en ganar una estrella Michelin en la Guía Michelin Italiana 2020. La reconocida lista destacó al restaurante ‘Gucci Osteria’, de Massimo Bottura, en el cual la cocinera mexicana está frente a la cocina.
La mexicana empezó su carrera en el mundo de la gastronomía en su tierra, escalando poco a poco hasta tener una importante participación en el restaurante de Enrique Olvera ‘Pujol’. Posteriormente probó suerte en grandes restaurantes de nivel internacional como ‘Central’ en Perú y el ‘Sant Celoni’ de España.
A pesar de que en ocasiones anteriores los chefs mexicanos Indra Carrillo, Paco Méndez, Cosme Aguilar, Roberto Ruíz y Carlos Gaytan ya habían sido acreedores a este premio, es la primera vez que se le otorga a una mujer.
“Estoy muy feliz por todo el equipo de Gucci Osteria que ha trabajado conmigo durante casi dos años. Este premio es un homenaje a ellos y estamos encantados de que nuestra pasión y compromiso hayan sido reconocidos en esta prestigiosa guía”, comentó Karime.
Dentro de ‘Gucci Osteria’, Karime López ha desafiado la concepción tradicional de la cocina, transformando platillos clásicos en divertidas presentaciones con inspiración de todas las cocinas de los países donde la chef ha tenido presencia.
There are so many emotions these days. This award is a tribute to the @gucciosteria team and to all the people who are involved and supported us. We all share the same passion and commitment to what we want to achieve. Huge thanks to @massimobottura @laratgilmore and #MarcoBizarri for believing and trusting us. Now we will continue to work even harder than before. #michelinstar #italy #mexico🇲🇽 ⭐️ #casamarialuigia #tornosubitodubai #franceschetta58 #osteriafrancescana ♥️🕺
Newly awarded its first @michelinguide star, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura’s origins are born from a childhood friendship between @gucci CEO and President #MarcoBizzarri and Michelin-starred chef @massimobottura. The restaurant, located in Florence’s historic Piazza della Signoria, on the ground floor of the #GucciGarden exhibit and boutique space designed by @alessandro_michele, celebrates their shared love of two quintessential Italian cultural themes: food and fashion. Heading its kitchen is Mexican-born chef Karime Lòpez @karylmt. “This is an incredible achievement that fills us with joy. I have been friends with Marco for over 40 years and this is a wonderful recognition for the vision that we have created together with the Gucci family. #AlessandroMichele has created an incredible space, and his support and inspiration have fueled us both over the past few years,” Massimo Bottura. #guidamichelinit #michelinstar20