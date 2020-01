Acusan a Trump de intentar hacer “trampa” en las elecciones

FUNNEL WEB SEASON IS HERE!

🚨WARNING! FUNNEL-WEB SEASON IS HERE! 🚨We are issuing a message of warning to the public as recent wet weather conditions followed by hot days have created perfect conditions for funnel-web spiders to thrive.We're asking for any collected spiders to be brought to the park to contribute to our lifesaving antivenom program! 🕷️

Publicado por Australian Reptile Park en Lunes, 20 de enero de 2020