Nominados a Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla

The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Westworld, se disputan el premio de mejor elenco en serie dramática

Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 23 entrega anual de Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG), y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.

CINE

MEJOR ELENCO

  • “Captain Fantastic”
  • “Fences”
  • “Hidden Figures”
  • “Manchester By The Sea”
  • “Moonlight”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONICA

  • Amy Adams, “Arrival”
  • Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”
  • Emma Stone, “La La Land”
  • Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
  • Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONICO

  • Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
  • Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
  • Denzel Washington, “Fences”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Viola Davis, “Fences”
  • Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
  • Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
  • Michelle Williams, “Manchester By the Sea”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
  • Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
  • Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
  • Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By the Sea”
  • Dev Patel, “Lion”

MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES EXTRAS EN CINE

  • “Captain America: Civil War”
  • “Doctor Strange”
  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Jason Bourne”
  • “Nocturnal Animals”

TELEVISION

MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMATICA

  • “The Crown”
  • “Downton Abbey”
  • “Game of Thrones”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Westworld”

MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • “The Big Bang Theory”
  • “black-ish”
  • “Modern Family”
  • “Orange Is the New Black”
  • “Veep”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMATICA

  • Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
  • Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
  • Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMATICA

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
  • John Lithgow, “The Crown”
  • Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
  • Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA

  • Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
  • Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
  • Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
  • Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
  • Tituss Burgess, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISION

  • Bryce Dallace Howard, “Black Mirror”
  • Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
  • Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”
  • Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
  • Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISION

  • Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”
  • Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”
  • John Turturro, “The Night Of”
  • Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

