Nominados a Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla

The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Westworld, se disputan el premio de mejor elenco en serie dramática
Notimex
Los Ángeles.- A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 23 entrega anual de Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG), y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.
CINE
MEJOR ELENCO
- “Captain Fantastic”
- “Fences”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “Manchester By The Sea”
- “Moonlight”
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONICA
- Amy Adams, “Arrival”
- Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”
- Emma Stone, “La La Land”
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONICO
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
- Denzel Washington, “Fences”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Viola Davis, “Fences”
- Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
- Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
- Michelle Williams, “Manchester By the Sea”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
- Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By the Sea”
- Dev Patel, “Lion”
MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES EXTRAS EN CINE
- “Captain America: Civil War”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Jason Bourne”
- “Nocturnal Animals”
TELEVISION
MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMATICA
- “The Crown”
- “Downton Abbey”
- “Game of Thrones”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Westworld”
MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- “The Big Bang Theory”
- “black-ish”
- “Modern Family”
- “Orange Is the New Black”
- “Veep”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMATICA
- Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
- Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
- Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMATICA
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
- John Lithgow, “The Crown”
- Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
- Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA
- Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
- Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
- Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
- Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
- Tituss Burgess, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISION
- Bryce Dallace Howard, “Black Mirror”
- Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
- Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”
- Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
- Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISION
- Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”
- Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”
- Sterling K. Brown, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”
- John Turturro, “The Night Of”
- Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”